HOW Entertainment, home to Hwang Chi Yeol, to debut girl group soon

HOW Entertainment will be debuting a girl group soon.
The label, which is home to Hwang Chi Yeol and other ballad singers, will be debuting a girl group for the first time since it was founded. The members of the group have been confirmed already. Although not yet revealed, there were 3 HOW Entertainments trainees in 'Produce 48': Kim Min Seo (final rank: 22), Wang Ke (final rank: 31), and Yoo Min Young (final rank: 32).
While not confirmed, if the three girls stayed with HOW Entertainment, it is very likely that they will debut with the new group. Stay tuned for more!
