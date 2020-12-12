Lee Hi and Crush tease upcoming collab track 'For You' while decorating Christmas tree

Lee Hi has revealed a special 'Christmas To-Do List' video.



In the video above, Lee Hi teams up with R&B singer Crush, who's featuring in her upcoming holiday song "For You". She's been teasing the track in clips, and in the video above, fans get a small preview of the two singers' live performance. Crush and Lee Hi also decorate a Christmas tree and discuss their collaboration song.



Lee Hi's "For You" featuring Crush is set to drop on December 16 KST.



Watch Lee Hi's special 'Christmas To-Do List' video above!