Lee Hi has revealed a special 'Christmas To-Do List' video.
In the video above, Lee Hi teams up with R&B singer Crush, who's featuring in her upcoming holiday song "For You". She's been teasing the track in clips, and in the video above, fans get a small preview of the two singers' live performance. Crush and Lee Hi also decorate a Christmas tree and discuss their collaboration song.
Lee Hi's "For You" featuring Crush is set to drop on December 16 KST.
Watch Lee Hi's special 'Christmas To-Do List' video above!
Lee Hi and Crush tease upcoming collab track 'For You' while decorating Christmas tree
