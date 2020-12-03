20

Posted by AmieAmore 37 minutes ago

Netizens are happy with BLACKPINK's livestream concert prices and look forward to 'The Show'

On December 2nd, BLACKPINK uploaded the trailer for 'BLACKPINK Livestream Concert: The Show' getting fans ready for the special event that will take place on December 27th at 2 PM KST.

BLACKPINK will be partnering up with YouTube Music to bring the concert to fans worldwide. To watch the live show, fans simply have to sign up for a membership via BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel. The ticket prices are 36,000 KRW (~33 USD) for the standard and 48,000 KRW (~44) for the plus. The plus tickets will contain a bonus behind the scenes content.

YG Entertainment also uploaded the instruction for streaming on their official website and Korean netizens are praising the group for providing the concert at a low cost.

Netizens have commented their satisfaction on an online community as they are excited about the online concert taking place this month.


Netizens' Comments:

  • "Wow, the concert is really cheap."
  • "Yes, this is what the price of an online concert should be."
  • "They're so pretty."
  • "I'm so excited about the concert."
  • "I'm from another fandom but YG definitely treats their artists well."
  • "This must be the first YG concert that took place online but they're doing it through the YouTube platform. Pretty nice and the price is really good."
  • "This is amazing."
  • "I'm really happy about the price. It's super affordable."
  • "I'm loving the price of their online concert."

venoa950 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

I mean ... I do not understand how it is that with others it is much more expensive, they must not forget that it is a concert BEHIND A SCREEN!

5

pink_oracle9,740 pts 32 minutes ago 1
32 minutes ago

Netizens are....Happy??

