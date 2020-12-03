Netizens are happy with BLACKPINK's livestream concert prices and look forward to 'The Show'

On December 2nd, BLACKPINK uploaded the trailer for 'BLACKPINK Livestream Concert: The Show' getting fans ready for the special event that will take place on December 27th at 2 PM KST.

BLACKPINK will be partnering up with YouTube Music to bring the concert to fans worldwide. To watch the live show, fans simply have to sign up for a membership via BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel. The ticket prices are 36,000 KRW (~33 USD) for the standard and 48,000 KRW (~44) for the plus. The plus tickets will contain a bonus behind the scenes content.

YG Entertainment also uploaded the instruction for streaming on their official website and Korean netizens are praising the group for providing the concert at a low cost.

Netizens have commented their satisfaction on an online community as they are excited about the online concert taking place this month.





Netizens' Comments: