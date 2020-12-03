Netizens are happy with BLACKPINK's livestream concert prices and look forward to 'The Show'

On December 2nd, BLACKPINK uploaded the trailer for 'BLACKPINK Livestream Concert: The Show' getting fans ready for the special event that will take place on December 27th at 2 PM KST.
BLACKPINK will be partnering up with YouTube Music to bring the concert to fans worldwide. To watch the live show, fans simply have to sign up for a membership via BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel. The ticket prices are 36,000 KRW (~33 USD) for the standard and 48,000 KRW (~44) for the plus. The plus tickets will contain a bonus behind the scenes content.
YG Entertainment also uploaded the instruction for streaming on their official website and Korean netizens are praising the group for providing the concert at a low cost.
Netizens have commented their satisfaction on an online community as they are excited about the online concert taking place this month.
- "Wow, the concert is really cheap."
- "Yes, this is what the price of an online concert should be."
- "They're so pretty."
- "I'm so excited about the concert."
- "I'm from another fandom but YG definitely treats their artists well."
- "This must be the first YG concert that took place online but they're doing it through the YouTube platform. Pretty nice and the price is really good."
- "This is amazing."
- "I'm really happy about the price. It's super affordable."
- "I'm loving the price of their online concert."
Log in to comment