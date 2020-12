BLACKPINK will be partnering up with YouTube Music to bring fans worldwide their very own, live online show!



The event is set to take place on December 27 at 2 PM KST via YouTube. To watch the live show, fans simply have to sign up for a membership via BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel. It's going to be 'The Show' to wrap up the year with a bang!

Check out a BLACKPINK members' message to fans in light of their online concert announcement below, as well as full details!