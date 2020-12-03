8

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for November 22 to November 28

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from November 22 to November 28 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS" - 36,788,119 Points

2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 27,803,120 Points

3. BTS - "Life Goes On" - 26,356,784 Points

4. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 25,014,467 Points

5. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You" - 24,215,103 Points

6. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 22,089,285 Points

7. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 19,900,420 Points

8. LILBOI (Produced by Slom) - "Freak" - 18,783,824 Points

9. Kyung Seo - "Shiny Star (2020)" - 18,045,660 Points

10. Refund Sisters - "DON'T TOUCH ME" - 17,035,003 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Henry - 'JOURNEY'

2. BTS - 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'

3. MONSTA X - 'Fatal Love'

4. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1'

5. AB6IX - 'SALUTE'

6. STAYC - 'Star To A Young Culture'

7. BTOB 4 U - 'INSIDE'

8. DRIPPIN - 'Boyager'

9. Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 2'

10. Seventeen - 'YOU MAKE MY DAY'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You"

3. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"


4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"

7. #An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

8. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

10. Lim Chang Jung - "Bye"


Source: Gaon

