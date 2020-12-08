Label SJ announces postponement of Super Junior's 10th full album 'The Renaissance'

On December 9, Super Junior's Label SJ officially announced the postponement of the group's 10th full album release.

Label SJ stated,

"First, we sincerely apologize to the fans who must have waited longingly for the new album release.



The release of Super Junior's 10th full album, originally scheduled for December, has been postponed until January of 2021.



As it is an important album commemorating Super Junior's 15th anniversary since debut, we came to the conclusion inevitably out of our wishes to create a more completed album; as a result, we ask for fans' understanding.



Although the album's release has been postponed, we are preparing various promotions leading up to the album's official release, in the form of pre-release singles and new contents each week, similar to the pre-released live clip of 'Raining Spell for Love' opened back on December 2.



More specific details will be posted each week via SNS.



Thus, we once again ask fans for their generous understanding, as well as their abundant anticipation and support toward Super Junior's 10th full album 'The Renaissance' which will be released in January, 2021.



Thank you."



Were you looking forward to Super Junior's 10th full album comeback this month?