Psy & J.Y. Park team up in latest audition show 'LOUD' to discover talented members for P-Nation's first ever boy group

SBS's upcoming new audition program 'LOUD' has unveiled more details surrounding the legendary collaboration between Psy and J.Y. Park!

In this latest teaser, two of South Korea's most-renowned music producers Psy and J.Y. Park sit down to discuss their criteria for the new audition program, 'LOUD'. According to J.Y. Park, the members selected through this audition program will debut as P-Nation's first ever boy group, produced by Psy himself!

Psy then opened up about the key factor he's looking for from the incoming audition participants. He said, "I want them to be like me when I was younger. They should be completely crazy nuts about something. It doesn't necessarily have to be music."

SBS's 'LOUD' is currently accepting applications for any male contestants born after the year 2000, wishing to become a K-Pop star produced by Psy. The series is expected to air on SBS some time in early 2021. Will you be watching?

