6

1

Variety
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Psy & J.Y. Park team up in latest audition show 'LOUD' to discover talented members for P-Nation's first ever boy group

AKP STAFF

SBS's upcoming new audition program 'LOUD' has unveiled more details surrounding the legendary collaboration between Psy and J.Y. Park!

In this latest teaser, two of South Korea's most-renowned music producers Psy and J.Y. Park sit down to discuss their criteria for the new audition program, 'LOUD'. According to J.Y. Park, the members selected through this audition program will debut as P-Nation's first ever boy group, produced by Psy himself!

Psy then opened up about the key factor he's looking for from the incoming audition participants. He said, "I want them to be like me when I was younger. They should be completely crazy nuts about something. It doesn't necessarily have to be music."

SBS's 'LOUD' is currently accepting applications for any male contestants born after the year 2000, wishing to become a K-Pop star produced by Psy. The series is expected to air on SBS some time in early 2021. Will you be watching?

  1. J.Y. Park
  2. Psy
3 880 Share 86% Upvoted

0

Nevertheless198831 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Debut under PSY’s Pnation is a great idea. I think Pnation is one of the agencies which give artists freedom and support them well.

Share

-1

nickybaenim-2,713 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND