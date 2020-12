Solo singer/song-writer Yezi has revealed a moody MV teaser for her winter comeback single, "Raining All Night"!

For this comeback single, Yezi will be showcasing a sentimental side, participating as both a composer and lyricist in "Raining All Night". This will mark her 4th new music release in 2020, bringing an activity-filled year to an end.

The full single and MV will be out on December 10 at 6 PM KST.