Hong Jin Young officially apologizes for plagiarizing dissertation

Hong Jin Young has officially apologized for plagiarizing her master's thesis and doctoral dissertation.



The trot singer previously apologized for the plagiarism controversy but denied the allegations, but her alma mater Chosun University later confirmed her master's thesis was likely plagiarized. Hong Jin Young's letter stated as follows:





"Hello, this is Hong Jin Young.



I know that it's too late and there's no turning back, but I held up my pen because I wanted to sincerely apologize and ask for forgiveness.



On the day of my comeback with a new song, a plagiarism article made headlines. I was so scared of what to say, and my mind went blank.



I think I couldn't give up my greed until then. As soon as I acknowledged that it was plagiarism, I was so scared I would never be on stage again.



I was trying to rationalize myself by saying, 'The professor said there was no problem,' and 'I'm not going to lecture with my degree.' Because I was afraid that everything I've worked for so far in life would be seen as a lie.



I thought that if I gave up my degree, it would be forgiven. I thought that it would be let go. That's why I used the word 'custom.' I'm not sure, but maybe I was just looking for a way out.



If I make a mistake, I should apologize and get scolded, but I was only busy making excuses instead of reflecting on myself. It was immature. I was wrong.



I will accept the tentative conclusion of plagiarism from Chosun University and repent deeply. I've done too much disrespect to those who are still preparing their doctoral dissertations day and night. I'm sorry. I'll admit everything and reflect on myself.



Compared to what I have, I've been loved enough. From now on, I will take time to look back on myself quietly and do meaningful and good things to repay the love I received."





What are your thoughts on Hong Jin Young's apology?