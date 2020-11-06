Hong Jin Young apologizes for plagiarism controversy but denies allegations

Hong Jin Young has personally apologized for her plagiarism controversy, but she has denied the allegations.



As previously reported, Hong Jin Young was alleged to have plagiarized her master's and doctoral theses at Chosun University, and her label denied the rumors. After a statement by her alleged former professor, the singer herself has spoken up on the matter.



Hong Jin Young stated in her official statement as follows:





"Hello. This is Hong Jin Young.



Firstly, I apologize for greeting you because of such disgraceful news. For the past 10 years, I've been working hard spilling my sweat and tears, and I'm really sad to hear such rumors. I'm sorry for the trouble. I sincerely apologize.



I obtained a graduate degree for my thesis in 2009. I spent what time I had to produce the paper by discussing it with my professor and doing my best.



However, what was considered customary at the time is now being determined by a percentage, which makes me feel frustrated and upset that whatever I say sounds like an excuse.



I think this is also my responsibility. Now that I think about it, it didn't suit me. I think I was over-ambitious.



I'm sorry. I'm so sad to see myself embroiled in this controversy. Looking back on the past, I reflect on myself if I was greedy in any other way. I'm so sorry. I was lacking.



I'll return my master's and doctoral dissertations. I think that's the best I can do.



It's all my fault. Once again, I'm truly sorry for causing so many people concern."