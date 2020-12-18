Actress Park So Dam to resume activities after COVID-19 self-quarantine

Actress Park So Dam is resuming activities after undergoing self-quarantine for COVID-19.
Park So Dam previously underwent testing for the virus after one of her staff members tested positive, and though she tested negative, she still self-quarantined for 2 weeks for safety. On December 18, her label Artist Company stated, "Park So Dam ended her self-isolation on the 17th, and she's preparing for a show. We'll continue to comply with quarantine guidelines related to COVID-19."
The 'Parasite' actress is currently preparing to play the lead in the theater play 'Grandpa Henry and Me'.
Stay tuned for updates on Park So Dam.
