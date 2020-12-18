Kim Jong Kook talks about his ideal type and pressure to find a girlfriend

Kim Jong Kook opened up about his ideal type and pressure to find a girlfriend.



On the December 17th episode of Mobidic's 'Jessi Show' on YouTube, Kim Jong Kook expressed, "When I was young, I liked someone who was a bit chubby. Now, it's more important to have good chemistry and communication than to look good."



As for if he's dating right now, the singer responded, "No one at all." He added, "I feel self-conscious actively looking for someone, and I can't bear to ask someone to set me up with someone. After being introduced, you have to ask to hang out after. I've been on one blind date in my life, but after that, I won't again."



In other news, Kim Jong Kook teased an upcoming single earlier this month.



