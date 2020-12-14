Chosun University confirms Hong Jin Young's Master's dissertation was likely plagiarized + 'My Little Old Boy' responds

On December 15, a panel of committee members at Chosun University confirmed that trot singer Hong Jin Young's Master's degree dissertation was likely plagiarized.

The committee has also requested that Hong Jin Young provide a statement to the university, as a larger body of representatives from the school will make a final decision later this month on December 23. The committee has currently requested that Hong Jin Young give her statement by December 18.

If the final decision on December 23 concludes that Hong Jin Young's dissertation was plagiarized, her Master's degree will be revoked.

A representative of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' has also spoken up in light of the update in the ongoing controversy. SBS has confirmed that Hong Jin Young and her family will no longer appear on 'My Little Old Boy', as a result of the plagiarism controversy.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin Young earned her Master's Degree from Chosun University back in 2009, before moving on to earn her Doctor's Degree from the same institution in 2012.

