Posted by beansss 43 minutes ago

Chosun University confirms Hong Jin Young's Master's dissertation was likely plagiarized + 'My Little Old Boy' responds

On December 15, a panel of committee members at Chosun University confirmed that trot singer Hong Jin Young's Master's degree dissertation was likely plagiarized. 

The committee has also requested that Hong Jin Young provide a statement to the university, as a larger body of representatives from the school will make a final decision later this month on December 23. The committee has currently requested that Hong Jin Young give her statement by December 18. 

If the final decision on December 23 concludes that Hong Jin Young's dissertation was plagiarized, her Master's degree will be revoked. 

A representative of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' has also spoken up in light of the update in the ongoing controversy. SBS has confirmed that Hong Jin Young and her family will no longer appear on 'My Little Old Boy', as a result of the plagiarism controversy. 

Meanwhile, Hong Jin Young earned her Master's Degree from Chosun University back in 2009, before moving on to earn her Doctor's Degree from the same institution in 2012. 

4

34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

this is a very fair decision. but why did it take 11 years for them to figure out especially since one of her profs knew before? and will this affect her doctor's degree?

this kinda makes me sad bc i loved seeing her and her sister on that show, but people got to face the consequences.

1

25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

There it is!!! This really brings me more questions than answers though. Why does a very successful trot artist still need that degree? If it happened before she became successful then I'd understand. Moreover, the damage it's creating now is basically irreparable.

