Girls' Generation's Sunny & former KARA member Nicole reunite after 10 years on 'Video Star'

Girls' Generation's Sunny and former KARA member Nicole reunited after 10 years on 'Video Star'.



On the December 15th episode, Sunny revealed who she had most looked forward to seeing on the show. As she was previously a co-host on 'Video Star', the other hosts expected her to mention one of them, but the Girls' Generation member had picked Nicole. Sunny expressed, "It's been a while since I've seen Nicole on TV. It's been 10 years since we've seen each other. Since we've been busy with our activities, we never saw each other outside of that. We only passed by each other at broadcast stations."



However, Nicole revealed she answered that she wasn't looking forward to seeing anyone, but seeing Sunny's surprised face, she explained, "That's not it. It's that I haven't seen Sunny unni in so long that I wasn't sure if I should say anything. I'm so thankful that unni mentioned me. I was wrong."



In other news, Nicole launched her personal YouTube channel 'Cole Time' this past March.

