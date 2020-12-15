3

Lee Hi reveals hot cocoa ASMR teaser for 'For You' feat. Crush

Lee Hi has revealed her latest teaser for her upcoming holiday track "For You" featuring Crush.

In the hot cocoa ASMR teaser, Lee Hi gives her fans an ASMR video while drinking hot cocoa, and she also reveals more of a preview of "For You". Lee Hi is teaming up with R&B singer Crush for her upcoming holiday song "For You", which drops on December 16 KST.

Check out Lee Hi's "For You" feat. Crush teaser video above and their MV teaser here if you missed it.

