According to reports on December 2, YG Entertainment labelmates Eun Ji Won and WINNER's Song Min Ho will be appearing as guest on JTBC's 'Gamsung Camping'.

The new travel variety program stars Park Na Rae, Ahn Young Mi, Park So Dam, A Pink's Na-Eun, and MAMAMOO's Solar. Each week, the cast members head off on a themed camping trip in their RV, joined by various guests.

The episode featuring Eun Ji Won and Song Min Ho is expected to air some time in mid-January.