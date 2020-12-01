Which idol stars are taking the Korean college entrance exam tomorrow?

South Korea's 2021 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is officially tomorrow, December 3!

A ton of 2002-line idol stars will also be joining many of their fellow classmates to take the exam, which was delayed to December for the first time ever this year due to COVID19.

First, as pictures above, DRIPPIN's Cha Jun Ho and Kim Min Seo, Yu Seon Ho, Weki Meki's Lucy, CRAVITY's Hyeongjun and Minhee, LOONA's YeoJin, and TOO's Woonggi are among the 2002-line idols taking the exam tomorrow!

There's also Dream Note's Eunjo, Nature's Uchae and Sunshine, Cherry Bullet's Chaerin, E'Last's Wonjun, Wonhyuk, and Yejun, and Cignature's Semi!

2002-line idols including Stray Kids's I.N, NCT's Jisung, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER members Beomgyu, Hueningkai, and Taehyun will not be taking the CSAT. Instead, these idols have chosen to focus on their entertainment promotions and will delay their entrance into college.

Best of luck to everyone on the big day!