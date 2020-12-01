17

1

News
Posted by beansss 2 hours ago

Which idol stars are taking the Korean college entrance exam tomorrow?

AKP STAFF

South Korea's 2021 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is officially tomorrow, December 3!

A ton of 2002-line idol stars will also be joining many of their fellow classmates to take the exam, which was delayed to December for the first time ever this year due to COVID19. 

First, as pictures above, DRIPPIN's Cha Jun Ho and Kim Min Seo, Yu Seon Ho, Weki Meki's Lucy, CRAVITY's Hyeongjun and Minhee, LOONA's YeoJin, and TOO's Woonggi are among the 2002-line idols taking the exam tomorrow!

There's also Dream Note's Eunjo, Nature's Uchae and Sunshine, Cherry Bullet's Chaerin, E'Last's Wonjun, Wonhyuk, and Yejun, and Cignature's Semi!

2002-line idols including Stray Kids's I.N, NCT's Jisung, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER members Beomgyu, Hueningkai, and Taehyun will not be taking the CSAT. Instead, these idols have chosen to focus on their entertainment promotions and will delay their entrance into college. 

Best of luck to everyone on the big day!

  1. Cherry Bullet
  2. Cignature
  3. CRAVITY
  4. Dream Note
  5. DRIPPIN
  6. E'LAST
  7. LOONA
  8. YeoJin
  9. Nature
  10. Jisung
  11. I.N.
  12. TOO
  13. Hueningkai
  14. Taehyun
  15. Beomgyu
  16. Weki Meki
  17. Yu Seon Ho
9 7,168 Share 94% Upvoted

4

Aaron2567490 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

i just finished my 7, 4 hour exams for subjects i have chosen in australia . and they just have to do one exam. good luck to them

Share

1 more reply

1

misteranon22 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

can't believe Yeojin is going to go to college already ♥️🥰 she's so small

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
2 days ago   80   64,558

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND