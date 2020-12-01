11

LOONA's HeeJin shines in gorgeous solo holiday pictorial with 'Pilates S' magazine

LOONA's HeeJin has been featured as the dazzling cover model of 'Pilates S' magazine's December edition! 

For this pictorial, HeeJin showed off her bright and girly charms with a warm, holiday pictorial, with the theme, 'Follow The Light For Better Tomorrow'. HeeJin pulled off styles ranging from an elegant holiday party outfit, to cozy winter wear, more casual leggings, etc. 

During her interview, HeeJin shared, "When the situation gets better, I hope we will be able to attend worldwide festivals and show many people our stage. I hope that our team can continue to work toward tomorrow step by step, not losing our humility."

Check out previews of HeeJin's pictorial below!

Heejin is so adorable and pretty! second pic is breathtaking <3

she looks so pretty

