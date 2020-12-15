BTS' Jimin voted as star who looks best in long padded jackets

BTS' Jimin was voted the star who looks best in long padded jackets.



From December 7 to the 13th, 'Idol Chart' asked netizens, "Which star looks best in long padded jackets because of their proportions?" Jimin took the #1 spot with 26,549 votes, which is 60% of the 44,593 votes cast for the entire survey.



Ha Sung Woon came in 2nd with 6,211 votes or 14% of the votes, and Jung Dong Won came in 3rd with 3244 votes. Others on the list in order include: Ong Seong Woo (1855 votes), Rocket Punch's Suhyun (1589 votes), IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju (540), AOA's Seolhyun (522), and Red Velvet's Joy (350).



Who would you have voted for?