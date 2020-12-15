Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, Lee Yeon Hee, Yoo Yeon Suk & Yoo Tae Oh to guest on 'Running Man'

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, Lee Yeon Hee, Yoo Yeon Suk, and Yoo Tae Oh are featuring as guests on 'Running Man'.



On December 15, SBS revealed the 4 'New Year Blues' co-stars would be guesting on 'Running Man' to promote their upcoming movie, and they recently wrapped up filming for the variety show.



In the film, Yoo Yeon Suk and Lee Yeon Hee play young people suffering from growing pains and worries about the future, while Yoo Tae Oh and Sooyoung are playing the role of lovers who face prejudice in the world.



'New Year Blues' is set to premiere on December 30 KST.