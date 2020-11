Woollim Entertainment launched its official merch store 'Woollim Mall'.

On November 27 at 2 PM KST, Woollim Entertainment officially launched its merchandise store for all artists under the label. It was reported the website will be provided in 4 different languages (Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese) to reach international fans as well as Korean fans.

Find out more about the official merchandise store through the link here and the introductory video below.