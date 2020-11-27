Singer Sung Si Kyung to take legal action against haters

Sung Si Kyung announced he is taking legal action against haters online.



On November 27th, the singer took to Instagram to send malicious commenters a stern warning. Along with a selfie after a radio program the day before, Sung Si Kyung wrote in the caption, "I talked about this at the end of the broadcast yesterday, and I'm not going to let personal attacks and malicious rumors slide anymore. They hurt me but I feel even worse if I think about how they also hurt my fans."

He continued, "I'm going to take legal action against them. If you have anything that could be added as evidence, please forward it to email: skssk0417@naver.com or Instagram @skssk0417."

He ended the post with "I look forward to hearing from you all. You all know how hard-working I am when I start something right? Stay warm and safe from Covid"



