Girls' Generation's YoonA opens her official YouTube channel

Girls' Generation's YoonA has opened her official YouTube channel.

Previously on November 13th, SM Entertainment announced the launch of YoonA's very own, official Instagram account where the agency plans on notifying fans of all of her activities, behind-the-scenes photos, and more. On November 27th, YoonA made a post on the official Instagram account to announce the start of her YouTube Channel, 'YoonA's So Wonderful Day'

YoonA plans on posting her very first video later today at 8 PM KST (6 AM EST). Subscribe to her channel here and stay tuned for more to come!