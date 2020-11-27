10

2

News
Posted by olmal 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's YoonA opens her official YouTube channel

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's YoonA has opened her official YouTube channel. 

Previously on November 13th, SM Entertainment announced the launch of YoonA's very own, official Instagram account where the agency plans on notifying fans of all of her activities, behind-the-scenes photos, and more. On November 27th, YoonA made a post on the official Instagram account to announce the start of her YouTube Channel, 'YoonA's So Wonderful Day'

YoonA plans on posting her very first video later today at 8 PM KST (6 AM EST). Subscribe to her channel here and stay tuned for more to come!  

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. YoonA
5 1,178 Share 83% Upvoted

1

theharshtruth342 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Lol All Girls generation members are on youtube...The place where otp9 exists otp8 and otp5 and solo stuff too...Well one more place to spam for comebacks

Share

0

NineMusesMinha284 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

hopefully sm doesn't control it

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

DRIPPIN, Golden Child, INFINITE, Lovelyz, Rocket Punch
Woollim Entertainment launches Woollim Mall
2 hours ago   1   2,127

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND