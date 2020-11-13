26

2

News
Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

Watch the preview of EXO's Kai on the next episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Kai will appear on the next episode of MBC's  'I Live Alone.'

On November 13th, 'I Live Alone' released the preview of the next episode in which Kai reveals his daily life of living alone for 4 months. The preview first showed the life of former golf player Park Se Ri then introduced the guest star for the next episode.

In the preview, Kai stated he sometimes needed time alone but is very happy even if he isn't doing anything alone.

However, in the coming episode, Kai will be seen hanging out with his niece and nephew. Kai is seen quickly losing his energy while caring for his energetic niece and nephew in the preview.

Kai will also show his time at home alone, taking care of his pet dog. Without time to rest from babysitting, Kai is seen playing with his dog as his dog asks for attention and love.

The new episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' will air on November 20 at 11:10 PM KST.

  1. EXO
  2. Kai
3 3,508 Share 93% Upvoted

1

wnight73 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Oh I didn't knew Kai left the dorm of EXO. Which is understandable because it must be pretty empty right now 😂 I can't wait to see how this clumsy bear is dealing with his own apartment, I hope it's not a total mess just like they did at Xiumin's house in Heart4U 😂

Share

0

amu_jane4,758 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Where did that cute rabbit come from it looks like one of my bunnies

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jungkook, Girl
6 K-Pop idols who are also incredible painters
5 hours ago   31   10,833
Sunmi
Sunmi boasts of her chic fashionista charms
31 minutes ago   1   536

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND