Watch the preview of EXO's Kai on the next episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone'

EXO's Kai will appear on the next episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone.'

On November 13th, 'I Live Alone' released the preview of the next episode in which Kai reveals his daily life of living alone for 4 months. The preview first showed the life of former golf player Park Se Ri then introduced the guest star for the next episode.

In the preview, Kai stated he sometimes needed time alone but is very happy even if he isn't doing anything alone.

However, in the coming episode, Kai will be seen hanging out with his niece and nephew. Kai is seen quickly losing his energy while caring for his energetic niece and nephew in the preview.



Kai will also show his time at home alone, taking care of his pet dog. Without time to rest from babysitting, Kai is seen playing with his dog as his dog asks for attention and love.



The new episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' will air on November 20 at 11:10 PM KST.