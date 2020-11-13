Ong Seong Wu talks about his idol group activities and more at the press conference for his movie, 'Life is Beautiful'

Ong Seong Wu showed off his dance skills from his idol group activities in the new Korean musical movie.

On November 11th, a production presentation for the movie 'Life is Beautiful' was held at Lotte Cinema at the entrance to Konkuk University in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. Ong Seong Wu attended the event along with actor Ryu Seung Ryong, Yeom Jung Ah, and Park Se Wan.

During the event, actress Yeom Jung Ah revealed that the most difficult part about filming this movie was singing and dancing.

Yeom Jung Ah stated in the interview, "There were so many lyrics I mixed up and got wrong. I don't know why I'm not so good even though I practiced the songs and choreography hundreds of times. But when I was singing and dancing on set, I kept getting them wrong."

When asked the same question, Ong Seong Wu stated, "I think I just enjoyed every moment. Because the songs were exciting and lovely that I was able to enjoy them even if it was difficult."

Listening to Ong Seong Wu's answer, the actress praised him, saying, "He was enjoying it a lot."

'Life Is Beautiful' tells the story of a housewife who makes an absurd request to her husband, asking him to find her first love as a gift. Jin bong, her husband, reluctantly travels around the country with his wife to find her first love as they travel to the past.

Ong Seong Wu will take on the role of Jeong-woo, the protagonist's first love when they were young. This is Ong Seong Wu's first appearance in a movie.