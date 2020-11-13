The company home to OnlyOneOf is looking to launch a "subscription-based" girl group

The entertainment company home to the boy group OnlyOneOf will change its name and start anew. The RSVP Entertainment company will change its name to 8D Entertainment.



On November 12th, 8D Entertainment made a statement saying, "RSVP will change its name to 8D Entertainment and start anew."



8D Entertainment stated it will focus more on business management and establish a more systematic system to lay a solid foundation for artists to make their way into the domestic and international markets.



Under the leadership of producer Jayden Jung, who is in charge of the A&R of various K-Pop groups and artists, the company is also determined to create a global growth momentum by carrying out projects in various areas. In particular, they are scheduling to launch a "subscription-based" girl group next year. They have stated they are already in the final stages of preparation as a joint venture between Japan and China. There were no further details on how the "subscription-based" system will work.



At the same time, 8D Creative, which is the agency behind IZ*ONE's Kang Hye Won, will also be integrated into 8D Entertainment.



Park Ji Won, the CEO of 8D Entertainment, stated, "We plan to find idol groups that will be at the center of K-pop based on strategic management system built with long-time experience and skills from the entertainment industry. We will actively support the artist to maximize their capabilities."

