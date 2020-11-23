Super Junior sign on with ICM Partners for all promotions outside of Asia

According to an exclusive report by Variety on November 23 EST, Super Junior have become the next K-Pop artists to sign on with a U.S. management company for global promotions outside of Asia!

Super Junior and Label SJ will now be working with U.S. agency ICM Partners for promotions in all regions outside of Asia. ICM Partners is expected to represent the veteran K-Pop group, whom Variety called "K-Pop Titans", in global tours, marketing business development, and strategic partnerships. It was also reported that the agreement was reached in partnership with KAMP Global.

Best of luck to Super Junior on their global promotions!