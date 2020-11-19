8

Posted by beansss 50 minutes ago

VICTON's Byungchan mesmerizes with his princely visuals in individual comeback images

VICTON's Byungchan has transformed into a modern day prince in his individual comeback teaser images!

The teaser images are divided into three different concepts - 'The Future' version, 'Is' version, and 'Now' version. The three concepts come together to form the title of VICTON's 1st full album, 'Voice: The Future Is Now'.

VICTON will be returning this coming December 1 at 6 PM KST with their first ever full album release since debut, promoting their new title track "What I Said". The track is described as a Latin pop genre, produced by Ryan Chun, Scott Stoddary, and more. 

