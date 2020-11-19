Actor Kim Sun Ho expresses his affection for the '1 Night, 2 Days' crew, 'Start-Up', & more in 'Esquire'

Actor Kim Sun Ho met up with 'Esquire' magazine to update readers on what he's been up to lately, while also showcasing his unique and fashionable side through his pictorial!

In his pictorial preview cuts, Kim Sun Ho can be seen depicting an eccentric mood with the usage of colored lighting effects, while pulling off simple and classic suit styles flawlessly. In his interview which followed, Kim Sun Ho revealed that he catches his own tvN drama 'Start-Up' every week on TV despite his busy schedules, as he wonders to himself, "Wow, I'm in such a beautiful drama."

He also went on to express his growing affection for the cast and crew of KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days'. He shared, "I wonder what they're up to even when we are not meeting up for filming. We are really close and are growing closer and closer with time."

Meanwhile, Kim Sun Ho is currently preparing to greet audiences next year through his new theater production, 'Ice'.

