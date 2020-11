Cosmic Girls want to invite their fans to 'WJSN Planet'!

The girls will also be joining an upcoming new mobile K-Pop fanclub platform UNIVERSE, expected to launch globally in early 2021. Similar to the Big Hit Labels equivalent Weverse, the app will feature artists like IZ*ONE, MONSTA X, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, and more.

