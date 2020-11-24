Teen actor Nam Da Reum from 'Start-Up' is accepted to early admissions at Chung-Ang University

Recently, teen actor Nam Da Reum (18) was accepted in early admissions to Chung-Ang University.

On November 24th, Nam Da Reum's mother shared on the actor's official Instagram, "Thank you, everyone, who congratulated Nam Da Reum's colleague acceptance. We received a lot of direct messages asking which college he will be going to and if he is preparing for the college entrance exam."





The actor's mother also uploaded a photo of the certificate of admission and announced that Nam Da Reum will be enrolling in the Department of Performing Arts Creation at Chung-Ang University.

Nam Da Reum's mother also revealed that Nam Da Reum had only applied to one department at Chung-Ang University. She stated, "First, Da Reum only applied to The Department of Performing Art Creation at Chung-Ang University after much consideration."





His mother also shared information on how Nam Da Reum was accepted in early admissions. She stated the actor was chosen for a special acceptance and had to submit various applications such as proof of appearances in film or drama.

Meanwhile, Nam Da Reum first made his debut as a child actor on KBS's 'Boys Over Flowers' in 2009 at the age of 7 and made special appearances in works such as tvN's 'Goblin' and tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna.'



Recently, he drew attention for appearing as the teenage version of the character Kim Sun Ho played by Han Ji Pyeong on tvN's 'Start-Up.'

