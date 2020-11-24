Netizens find adorable baby pictures of aespa's Winter

After making their debut, aespa has been gaining worldwide interest and popularity.

As the popularity of SM Entertainment's rookie girl group increases, more netizens have taken an interest in the members' past. One netizen posted in an online community a few photos of Winter's childhood.

After discovering these adorable photos of the aespa member, many netizens have begun discussing which celebrity Winter looked like. Some stated that Winter used to look like Taeyeon from Girls' Generation. Other netizens discussed how cute Winter was when she was a baby and stated she grew up beautifully.

Netizens' Commented:

"She's so cute when she was a baby."

"Her eyes were so big when she was young. She's still pretty now."



"Yeah, pretty babies grow up to be pretty."



"In one of the photos, she looks like Taeyeon."



"Winter's so pretty."



"I think Winter's the prettiest member."



"Winter looks like Umji when she had chubby cheeks."



"She looks like Lee Hi in her elementary school photos."



"She was pretty since she was a baby."

