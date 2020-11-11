Stray Kids, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, The Boyz, Red Velvet, & more certified platinum this month by Gaon chart

On November 12, Gaon chart revealed its monthly list of newly added certifications to the chart's exclusive certification system.

In the album sales category, trot singer Kim Ho Joong's 'Our Home' was certified double platinum for surpassing 500,000 copies. In addition, Stray Kids's 'IN生', TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'Dream Chapter: Star', and The Boyz's 'Chase' each received platinum certifications for surpassing 250,000 copies.

Next, singer/song-writer Jung Seung Hwan's "Snowman" was certified platinum in the downloads category for surpassing 2.5 million downloads, followed by MAMAMOO's "HIP", Red Velvet's "Psycho", and IU's "Eight" feat. SUGA were each certified platinum in the streaming category. Songs that are certified platinum in the streaming category have surpassed over 100 million streams.

Congratulations to all!