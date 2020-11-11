20

DIA to make a comeback with Jung Chae Yeon returning to promotions

According to an exclusive media report on November 12, girl group DIA is gearing up for a comeback!

The ladies plan on releasing a new album first thing in January of 2021, regrouping as 6-members again with Jung Chae Yeon returning to promotions! This will mark DIA's first group comeback in approximately 7 months, since the girls promoted as a 5-member group with 'Flower 4 Seasons'. At the time, DIA's agency stated that Jung Chae Yeon needed time personally and would not be participating in group promotions. 

Look forward to more details on DIA's comeback!

