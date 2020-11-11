6

Posted by beansss

IZ*ONE to join new fanclub platform 'UNIVERSE'

On November 12, IZ*ONE opened up their very own fanclub platform, 'IZ*ONE Planet' on UNIVERSE!

A mobile platform allowing fans to communicate with and keep in touch with their artists both on/offline, UNIVERSE is now available in a total of 134 different countries in 3 different languages. Fans and artists will be able to share content with one another using various technologies. 

Register for IZ*ONE's 'IZ*ONE Planet' through UNIVERSE below! More K-Pop artists will be joining the fanclub platform soon, so stay tuned for details and announcements. 

tagnol828
25 minutes ago

Izone contract extension confirmed lol...

0

quark1239513
30 minutes ago

It's also probably going to have Monsta X, Ateez, Astro, The Boyz, CIX, Cosmic Girls, and Kang Daniel as well from the hints they've dropped.

