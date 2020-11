Stray Kids will be performing their Japanese songs.

They'll be on TV Asahi's 'Music Station' on November 6th to perform "All In", the title song to their 1st mini-album in Japan. The boys' 'All In' mini-album will be released 2 days prior on November 4th. The title song "All In" is the product of J.Y. Park and the Stray Kids members.

Will you be tuning in to watch the performance?