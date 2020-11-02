Jun Ji Hyun and Park Byung Eun confirmed to be filming Netflix's 'Kingdom' spin-off

Netflix has confirmed the filming of the 'Kingdom' spin-off.



'Kingdom: Story of Asin' is a special episode about Asin, Jun Ji Hyun's character that was shown at the end of the second season of 'Kingdom'. Park Byung Eun, who played Min Chi Rok, will also be reprising his role in the special spin-off episode. The episode will show what happened to Asin, and how Min Chi Rok's story connects with hers.

'Story of Asin' will be directed and written by Kim Sung Hoon and Kim Eun Hee from the regular 'Kingdom' series. Will you be watching the spin-off special episode?