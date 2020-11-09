Seventeen: "Why don't they have seventeen members?" Netizens talk about how non K-pop stans view idol groups

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community how non-K-pop stans view idol groups.

The netizen who created the post explained they're a "Muggle," a person who isn't a K-pop stan and not a fan of TWICE, BTS, NCT, WINNER, etc. They explained they have been around K-pop stans and have friends who are fans of the K-pop idol groups. However, the netizen never took an interest in these groups.

She explained she knows about idol groups and have seen them on broadcast but never became a specific group's fan. She decided to make the online post out of pure boredom and share how non-k-pop fans think of each idol group.

The netizen described each idol group using a few words on how these non-K-pop fans view each boy group idol or girl group idol.



BTS: Billboard

EXO: Growl

Seventeen: The group that doesn't have seventeen members

NCT: Twenty or thirty good looking people group

BTOB: Vocals with humor, who are funny

WINNER: Show Me The Money, 'New Journey to the West', Superstar K, K-pop Star, Masked Singer, the good looking member

TXT: BTS's Juniors, the kids with blue hair

GOT7: The lullaby and that..."Hard Carry"

NU'EST: Produce 101 show, the kid who is good at organizing, and the kid with a good body.

Stray Kids: Long hair and freckles

AB6IX: Produce show...Hollywood...

The Boyz: 'The Road To Kingdom' kids

TWICE: "Cheer Up" and "TT"

BLACKPINK: Instagram and YouTube legends

Red Velvet: R-R-Red Flavor

IZ*ONE: Vote manipulation, pretty

MAMAMOO: Vocals who are funny

GFriend: Refreshing

(G)I-DLE: The girls from 'Queendom'

Oh My Girl: Cute

Lovelyz: Mi Joo, "Ah-Choo"

ITZY: The fierce-looking girls

Netizens have taken an interest in the post and commented on various things in the online community. Some netizens were amazed by BTS being known for the one word Billboard as they have become a global group as some agreed they were shocked to find out that Seventeen didn't have seventeen members.

Netizens' Commented:

"BTS being known for Billboard. That's awesome."

"+ ASTRO: Cha Eun Woo."



"I was shocked too to find out that Seventeen didn't have seventeen members."



"LOL, twenty to thirty good looking people for NCT."



"Who doesn't know WINNER. Everyone knows WINNER."



"WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon appeared in so many shows, so their name is pretty well known."



"I'm not a K-pop stan either, but the description about BTS, EXO, WINNER, Seventeen, and BTOB is on point."



"Yeah, when I talk with non-K-pop stans, they only know NCT as the group with a lot of members."



"All the members of WINNER are known for something. lol."