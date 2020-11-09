BTS, BLACKPINK, and Jang Bum Joon top Instiz chart for the second week of November 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the second week of November (November 2 - November 8) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 23,507 Points









2. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 16,400 Points









3. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 14,980 Points









4. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 12,186 Points









5. Refund Sisters (Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa) - "Don't Touch Me" - 9,636 Points









6. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 7,622 Points









7. jawsh685 x BTS - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 7,251 Points









8. TWICE - "I CAN'T STOP ME" - 7,034 Points









9. MAMAMOO - "Dingga" - 6,848 Points









10. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart" - 5,089 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

