27

8

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

BTS, BLACKPINK, and Jang Bum Joon top Instiz chart for the second week of November 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the second week of November (November 2 - November 8) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 23,507 Points



2. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 16,400 Points



3. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 14,980 Points



4. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 12,186 Points



5. Refund Sisters (Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa) - "Don't Touch Me" - 9,636 Points



6. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 7,622 Points



7. jawsh685 x BTS - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 7,251 Points



8. TWICE - "I CAN'T STOP ME" - 7,034 Points



9. MAMAMOO - "Dingga" - 6,848 Points



10. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart" - 5,089 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. Sandeul
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. BTS
  4. Jang Bum Joon
  5. Lee Hyori
  6. Lim Chang Jung
  7. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  8. MAMAMOO
  9. Hwa Sa
  10. Kyuhyun
  11. TWICE
  12. Uhm Jung Hwa
  13. INSTIZ
  14. JAWSH685
1 921 Share 77% Upvoted

2

Kpop_Twice1,151 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Wow~ Twice is there!!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND