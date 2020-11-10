5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Seventeen, TWICE, NCT, and IZ*ONE added as performing lineup for the '2020 MAMA'

Seventeen, TWICE, NCT, and IZ*ONE will be attending the upcoming '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' as performing artists!

These four hot K-Pop acts will be joining BTS on the 'MAMA' stage this coming December 6, as a fully online event in light of the COVID19 pandemic. 

Fans can look forward to spectacular stages by this year's 'Double Million Sellers' Seventeen, all-new performances by TWICE, all 23-members of NCT 2020, as well as IZ*ONE who are currently gearing up for a December comeback!

Which other K-Pop acts do you want to see perform at the '2020 MAMA'?

shereeeen80 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

NCT OT23 YASSSS

princesspop495 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Seventeen 🤩🤩🤩🤩

NCT OT23

😱😱😱😱

