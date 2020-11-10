Seventeen, TWICE, NCT, and IZ*ONE added as performing lineup for the '2020 MAMA'

Seventeen, TWICE, NCT, and IZ*ONE will be attending the upcoming '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' as performing artists!



These four hot K-Pop acts will be joining BTS on the 'MAMA' stage this coming December 6, as a fully online event in light of the COVID19 pandemic.

Fans can look forward to spectacular stages by this year's 'Double Million Sellers' Seventeen, all-new performances by TWICE, all 23-members of NCT 2020, as well as IZ*ONE who are currently gearing up for a December comeback!

Which other K-Pop acts do you want to see perform at the '2020 MAMA'?