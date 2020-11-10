Now that 'SuperStarYG' is out, 'SuperStarFNC' featuring F.T. Island, CNBLUE, SF9, & more is coming soon!

Now that 'SuperStarYG' is officially up and running as the latest installment of the K-Pop rhythm game series, the next series up is 'SuperStarFNC'!

Having recently opened its official SNS platforms earlier this month, 'SuperStarFNC' has yet to reveal more specific details including its full launch date. The game will feature rhythm challenges by all of your favorite FNC Entertainment artists including F.T. Island, CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9, Cherry Bullet, and P1Harmony!

