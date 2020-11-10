Big Hit Entertainment's new rhythm game featuring BTS & TOMORROW x TOGETHER is coming next year

For fans missing 'SuperStarBTS', there's hope coming in early 2021!

On November 10, Big Hit Entertainment's newest game production partner company superb opened the official SNS platform of its upcoming rhythm game, 'Rhythm Hive'! This will officially mark superb's first collaboration game with Big Hit. 'Rhythm Hive' will feature music and images by BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER, as well as features which allow users to enjoy multiplayer games with fans all across the globe!

Stay tuned for more details on 'Rhythm Hive'!