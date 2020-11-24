22

4

Posted by germainej 21 hours ago

SeeYa's project album comeback reportedly canceled

SeeYa's project album comeback has been reportedly canceled.

According to reports on November 24, SeeYa's reunion has been canceled. The trio were expected to make a comeback by releasing a project album by the end of the year.

The female ballad group previously reunited on JTBC's 'Sugar Man 3' this past February, and Nam Gyu RiKim Yeon Ji, and Lee Bo Ram performed on stage together for the first time in 10 years. SeeYa and the members' labels negotiated a possible reunion album, but it looks like their comeback won't be happening anytime soon.

Nam Gyu Ri is currently starring in the MBC drama 'Kairos', while Lee Bo Ram and Kim Yeon Ji are communicating with fans through their personal YouTube channels. 

pink_oracle9,628 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

That's a shame, I really liked SeeYa's mature vocals.

xpaperdollx21 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Omg SeeYa... I had completely forgotten about them..

