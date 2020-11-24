Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin's fansite exposes his alleged relationship

Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin's fansite has exposed his alleged girlfriend after his smoking controversy.



After Lai Kuan Lin was spotted smoking and spitting on the street, he took to Weibo to make an official apology. However, one fansite is lashing out after the controversy. Responding to his apology, fansite 'Kuanlin_MEM' expressed, "Don't you mean you won't get caught on camera again? It's not the first time you were caught on camera. If you repented, then there wouldn't have been another incident today. I knew you weren't a cultured person ever since you scolded a fansite. F*** your mother."



'Kuanlin_MEM' also alleged Lai Kuan Lin had stopped posting photos of his daily life after visiting a cat cafe because he had visited with his alleged girlfriend, and he did not want fans to ask the staff of the cat cafe who he had come with. The fansite posted the photos below of the idol at the cat cafe along with a photo of the same cat cafe posted by his alleged girlfriend. Photos of Lai Kuan Lin and his alleged girlfriend on the same couch were also posted.



According to users of Chinese social media site Weibo, Lai Kuan Lin's alleged girlfriend often posts couple videos on Douyin (TikTok) as well.



Lai Kuan Lin and his agency have yet to make an official statement on the rumors.





