Red Velvet featured in an interview with Diplo for 'Interview Magazine'

The girls of Red Velvet were recently featured in an exclusive interview with Diplo for 'Interview Magazine'. (The photoshoot and interview took place before Irene's controversy.)

For this interview, the Red Velvet members began by introducing themselves to Diplo, describing their team name, their musical color, etc. The girls then discussed their experiences touring in America, memories with their fans, as well as American artists they would like to collaborate with!

To read Red Velvet's full interview, visit 'Interview Magazine's website here. You can also check out the group's latest pictorial together (excluding Wendy who was still inactive at the time of the shoot), below.