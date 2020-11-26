17

Red Velvet featured in an interview with Diplo for 'Interview Magazine'

The girls of Red Velvet were recently featured in an exclusive interview with Diplo for 'Interview Magazine'. (The photoshoot and interview took place before Irene's controversy.)

For this interview, the Red Velvet members began by introducing themselves to Diplo, describing their team name, their musical color, etc. The girls then discussed their experiences touring in America, memories with their fans, as well as American artists they would like to collaborate with!

To read Red Velvet's full interview, visit 'Interview Magazine's website here. You can also check out the group's latest pictorial together (excluding Wendy who was still inactive at the time of the shoot), below. 

Aquino50 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

Already knew the comment section would be toxic 🙄 Red Velvet will comeback and looking forward! OT5 forever :)

RVis652 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

I’m guessing this was from a WHILE back since Wendy has been well enough to be in pictures for a while now.

Can people lay off with the shade? This has nothing to do with the controversy.

If you don’t like it then don’t read it.

