Viewer-led Truth Investigation Committee files for an appeal in 'Produce' survival series manipulation case, defendants to face Supreme Court

The viewer-led Truth Investigation Committee, formed some time after the end of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' to demand an official police investigation against the survival show for vote rigging allegations, has filed for an appeal of the recently concluded court trial and decision.

Back on November 18, the Seoul District Court sentenced former Mnet PD Ahn Joon Young and CP Kim Yong Bum with 2 years and 1 year and 8 months in prison, respectively, for the manipulation of the 'Produce' series. The court revealed that all four seasons of the survival program underwent varying degrees of vote manipulations, and also unveiled the list of former trainees from the show who were victimized by the manipulations.

However, the Truth Investigation Committee has decided to file for an appeal due to the fact that several former entertainment agency representatives who were charged with offering Ahn PD and Kim CP bribes received a lesser sentence during the District Court's recent appeal trial decision. The former entertainment agency reps, who were sentenced to fines during the initial trial, were sentenced to community service hours as well as a probation period of 2 years during the recent appeal trial.

The prosecution, representing the Truth Investigation Committee, has also agreed to file for another appeal in the case, meaning that the defendants of the case including several former entertainment agency representatives and others will face the Seoul Supreme Court in another series of trials.