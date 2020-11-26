Former U-KISS member Eli separates with his wife Ji Yeon Soo

On November 26, former U-KISS member Eli addressed fans with a sincere message via his personal SNS.

The star wrote,

"Hey everyone. 2020 has been a rough year for all of us. I have some news I would like to share with all of you... My wife and I have decided to separate. I am currently in the US and Michael is living with his mom in Korea. Though I am unable to see Michael at the moment I will go to see him whenever I can and try my hardest to be the father figure that he needs. I don’t know what the future has in store but I pray that Michael and his mom will be happy. We are truly grateful for all of your support over the years and I apologize that things ended this way."

Meanwhile, Eli and Ji Yeon Soo married back in June of 2014, garnering attention for their 11-year age difference. In 2016, Ji Yeon Soo gave birth to the couple's first son. The two then shared their married lifestyle on MBN's 'Dongchimi'.

Read Eli's full SNS post below.