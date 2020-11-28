8

Posted by olmal 59 minutes ago

Pentagon postpones their online concert due to Coronavirus concerns

AKP STAFF

Pentagon released a statement stating that they will be postponing the online concert initially scheduled on November 29 at 3 PM KST. 

On November 28th, the group updated fans that member Yeo One has taken a COVID-19 test due to overlapping tracks with a confirmed case. It was reported that he has been tested negative but he is currently in self-quarantine in compliance with the quarantine guidelines. 

Due to health and safety concerns, the rest of the group will also undergo testing, which inevitably resulted in a delay of the online concert.  

Read the full statement from Pentagon below. 

  1. Pentagon
  2. Yeo One
quark1239514,792 pts 51 minutes ago 1
51 minutes ago

Oh man that sucks. This such a blow to Universes since Hui is enlisting next week. 😭 I'm glad Yeo One is negative. Hopefully the other members and any staff are negative as well.

amu_jane4,834 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Guys don't take this lightly this is serious, even kpop idols are demonstrating on what they have to do

