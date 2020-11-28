Pentagon postpones their online concert due to Coronavirus concerns

Pentagon released a statement stating that they will be postponing the online concert initially scheduled on November 29 at 3 PM KST.



On November 28th, the group updated fans that member Yeo One has taken a COVID-19 test due to overlapping tracks with a confirmed case. It was reported that he has been tested negative but he is currently in self-quarantine in compliance with the quarantine guidelines.

Due to health and safety concerns, the rest of the group will also undergo testing, which inevitably resulted in a delay of the online concert.

Read the full statement from Pentagon below.