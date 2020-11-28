1

Taeyeon debuts her new hairstyle on 'Amazing Saturday'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon debuted her new hairdo in the upcoming episode of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday', and elicited online buzz. 

On November 28th, 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' revealed a preview for the December 5th episode of the show. In this short clip, Taeyeon is seen pulling off a new hairstyle flawlessly. Many netizens commented that her new hair color reminds them of her 'The Boys' era back in 2011, and shared past pictures of her in the comments section. 

Check out the preview of the upcoming episode above. How are you liking Taeyeon's new hair color? 

