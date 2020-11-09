New rookie group ENHYPEN radiate their boyish charms in the 'dawn version' teaser photos for 'Border: Day One'

The soon-to-debut boy group ENHYPEN is continuing to prepare for a highly anticipated debut!
On November 10 KST, Belift Lab's new boy group revealed 'dawn version' group concept teaser images ahead of their debut album 'Border: Day One.' In the 'dawn version' concept photos, the boys boast of their boyish charms in casual and fashionable attire. They radiate a vastly different vibe from their previous 'dusk version' teasers.
'Border: Day One' is set for release on November 30. So check out all of the teaser images above and below, and stay tuned for more teasers from ENHYPEN!
